Dufour was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.

Dufour logged just 6:48 of ice time in his NHL debut against Boston on Wednesday, so his demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. With Bridgeport, the 20-year-old winger has put his offensive upside on full displaying, notching 13 goals and 12 assists in 37 games. If he continues to produce at that level, this likely won't be Dufour's final stint in the NHL this year.