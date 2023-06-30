Anderson-Dolan didn't receive a qualifying offer from LA, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Anderson-Dolan had seven goals, 12 points, 61 hits and 29 blocks in 46 games with the Kings in 2022-23. After completing his one-year, two-way contract, he would have required a qualifying offer of $787,500 in order for LA to retain his exclusive negotiating rights.