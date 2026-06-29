Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Released by Jets

Anderson-Dolan didn't receive a qualifying offer from Winnipeg on Monday.

Anderson-Dolan seemed like a player on the rise when he played in 46 regular-season games for the Kings back in 2022-23, but he has seen his opportunities dwindle ever since, with his last NHL appearance coming back in 2024-25. Still, the 26-year-old center did rack up 13 goals and 23 assists in 72 regular-season games for AHL Manitoba this year. That may be enough production to convince another NHL club to give him a shot.