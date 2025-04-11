Anderson-Dolan notched an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

This was Anderson-Dolan's first point in four NHL outings this season. He's been with the big club a few times for depth purposes, but this is the first time he's gotten steady playing time. He's added two shots on net, 16 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. The 25-year-old is unlikely to see anything more than fourth-line usage.