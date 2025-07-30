Samberg signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

After appearing in a career-high 78 regular-season games with Winnipeg during the 2023-24 season, Samberg was limited to just 60 regular-season appearances last year, but his efficiency improved in most areas. The 26-year-old logged six goals, 14 assists, 120 blocked shots, 56 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-34 rating while averaging 21:08 of ice time. The blueliner should continue to play a prominent role for Winnipeg over the next several years.