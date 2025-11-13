Samberg (broken wrist) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, according to the NHL media site.

Samberg suffered the injury during training camp. He missed the first 16 games of the season and is expected to play in Seattle on Thursday. Samberg had six goals and 14 assists in 60 regular-season games in 2024-25. Samberg is expected to play alongside Neal Pionk on the blue line with Luke Schenn sitting this one out as the extra defenseman.