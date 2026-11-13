Samberg scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Stars.

Samberg had to take on some extra heavy minutes after Dylan DeMelo (lower body) left the game in the first period. The 27-year-old Samberg will likely be more involved on the penalty kill moving forward since DeMelo is out week-to-week. Over his last eight games, Samberg has earned three goals and two assists. He's up to three goals, five helpers, 22 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-4 rating over 20 appearances. Samberg has never had more than 20 points in a season, but he's on pace to shatter that mark in 2026-27.