Samberg scored the game-winning goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Canadiens.

Samberg capped one of the season's most remarkable comebacks, converting Adam Lowry's feed at 3:30 of overtime after Winnipeg scored four unanswered goals in the final 2:39 of regulation. The defenseman emerged as the unlikely hero, delivering a rare offensive contribution at a crucial moment. Despite the memorable tally, his limited scoring involvement generally restricts his fantasy appeal to deeper formats that reward defensive contributions. This was just his second goal of the season, and he has just six points in his 16 appearances.