Samberg had three assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Samberg participated directly in both of Nino Niederreiter's goals, and he also assisted on Gabriel Vilardi's opening goal. He opened the season with seven straight pointless performances after making his debut on Nov. 13 following an injury sustained in training camp. Perhaps this performance will allow Samberg to finally get things going after an injury-riddled, slow start to the campaign.