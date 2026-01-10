Samberg logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Samberg ended a 12-game point drought with the helper. The 26-year-old defenseman's recent struggles came during an 11-game winless stretch for the Jets, so he's far from alone in terms of slumping players on the roster. The blueliner plays more of a physical game anyway, earning six helpers with 23 hits, 49 blocked shots, 36 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 27 outings this season.