Samberg (upper body) will be out of action for 6-8 weeks after sustaining a broken wrist, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Monday.

Samberg was likely going to start the season in the Jets' second pairing, but instead will miss the first two months of the 2025-26 campaign. With the Minnesota native on the shelf, it will open up a roster spot for the likes of Logan Stanley or Ville Heinola, while Colin Miller could see the biggest uptick in ice time.