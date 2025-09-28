Samberg sustained an apparent upper-body injury Saturday versus the Flames and will be evaluated in the coming days, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reported that Samberg took a hit from Ryan Lomberg that left the former favoring his left shoulder or arm. Samberg's potential absence could open the door for Logan Stanley or Haydn Fleury to play a larger role at the start of the season.