Comrie stopped 15 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The Stars went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Jets failed to convert with the man advantage. Comrie can't take the full blame for this loss, but he was once again just not good enough to get a positive result. He's allowed four goals in back-to-back outings and has given up a total of 14 over his last five games. For the season, he's at a 6-7-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 14 starts. The Jets sent Thomas Milic to the AHL and recalled Domenic DiVincentiis on Monday, and it's possible they'll give DiVincentiis a look for his NHL debut soon. When that might happen isn't obvious, as the Jets don't have any back-to-back sets over the next week.