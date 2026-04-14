Comrie will draw Tuesday's road start against the Mammoth, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

With the Jets eliminated from postseason contention, the Jets will turn to Comrie to give Connor Hellebuyck some rest. Overall, Comrie has a 12-9-1 record, a 2.95 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. Tuesday's appearance will be his second in the team's last three games after he appeared in relief of Hellebuyck on Saturday. Comrie will face off against the Mammoth, who should pose a good challenge for the 30-year-old netminder with their 12th-ranked 3.23 goals per game this season.