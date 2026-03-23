Comrie stopped 27 shots in regulation and overtime and both the shootout attempts he faced in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Both tallies against Comrie came in the second period as the visitors rallied from one-goal deficits, but the 30-year-old netminder prevented New York from ever taking a lead. It was Comrie's sixth straight win dating back to Jan. 9, a stretch in which he's produced a sparkling 1.48 GAA and .943 save percentage.