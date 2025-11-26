Jets' Eric Comrie: Patrolling crease versus Caps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Comrie will be in goal on the road versus Washington on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Comrie will be making his fourth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 1-2-0 with a 3.02 GAA in his last three outings. It figures to be a busy run of games for the 30-year-old Edmonton native, as starter Connor Hellebuyck is out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury. A back-to-back against the Hurricanes and Predators on Friday and Saturday, respectively, will likely see Thomas Milic make his NHL debut.