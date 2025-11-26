Comrie will be in goal on the road versus Washington on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Comrie will be making his fourth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 1-2-0 with a 3.02 GAA in his last three outings. It figures to be a busy run of games for the 30-year-old Edmonton native, as starter Connor Hellebuyck is out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury. A back-to-back against the Hurricanes and Predators on Friday and Saturday, respectively, will likely see Thomas Milic make his NHL debut.