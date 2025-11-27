Comrie stopped 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

It was another mediocre performance from Comrie, who is quickly buckling under the strain of replacing Connor Hellebuyck (knee). Comrie has lost three straight starts, giving up 11 goals on 92 shots (.880 save percentage) during that swoon, and the Jets may have little choice soon but to see whether 22-year-old Thomas Milic, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 Draft who has yet to make his NHL debut, is ready for the spotlight.