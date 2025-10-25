Morrissey notched three assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Morrissey had his first multi-point effort of the season, and it's pretty safe to assume it won't be his last. The 30-year-old has had a rough start to 2025-26, but Friday's effort put him at five assists through eight contests. He's been just fine on the defensive side, racking up 17 blocks, six hits and a plus-7 rating in his usual spot on the Jets' top pairing.