Connor logged two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Capitals.

Connor set up both of Gabriel Vilardi's goals, the first of which came on the power play. This was Connor's fourth multi-point effort during his eight-game point streak, a span in which he has four goals and eight assists. The star winger is up to 40 points (15 goals, 25 helpers), which is tied with Mark Scheifele for the team lead. Connor has added 106 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 31 appearances.