Connor scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Connor opened the scoring at 17:25 of the first period and set up Mark Scheifele's empty-net goal in the third. With five goals and nine assists over 13 outings in March, Connor continues to provide steady offense on the Jets' top line. The 29-year-old winger is up to 32 goals, 81 points, 232 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 71 appearances this season. He's reached the 80-point mark in four of the last five seasons and still has time to get to 90 or more for the third time in his career.