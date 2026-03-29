Connor scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Connor closed out the scoring for the Jets with an empty-netter at the 17:51 mark of the final frame when Winnipeg was all out on the attack looking for an equalizer. This goal allowed Connor to extend his point streak to four games, tallying two goals and three assists over that span. It also allowed him to boost his season-long point tally to 83 points, and with 10 games left on the regular-season schedule, Connor has a shot at reaching 90 points for the third time in his career -- and for the first time in back-to-back seasons.