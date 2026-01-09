Connor recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Connor participated directly in two of the Jets' three goals, but as has been the case lately, his contributions weren't enough to snap the team's ongoing 11-game losing streak. Connor has six points (three goals, three assists) over his last four games and a whopping 22 points (nine goals, 13 helpers) since the beginning of December, so he's managed to sustain elite levels of production for quite some time now.