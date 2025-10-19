Connor picked up an assist and unloaded four shots on goal in Saturday's win over Nashville.

Connor extended his season-opening point streak to five games with a first-period power-play assist on Mark Scheifele's goal. The 28-year-old is coming off a 97-point campaign (41 goals, 56 assists) and appears poised to build on that production, with his early-season form suggesting he could finally push past the 100-point plateau. He'll look to keep things rolling when the Jets visit Calgary on Monday night.