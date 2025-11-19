Scheifele notched three assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Scheifele has six points (two goals, four assists) during his three-game point streak. He set up tallies by Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Logan Stanley in Tuesday's win. Scheifele is up to 11 goals, 16 helpers, 43 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 19 appearances as he continues to perform at a high level on the Jets' top line.