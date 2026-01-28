Scheifele recorded a goal, an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Scheifele has recorded six multi-point performances over his last 11 games, but he has failed to crack the scoresheet in the other five contests. Even if the slight lack of consistency can be an issue for fantasy managers, he's done enough to deserve a roster spot across all formats. The 32-year-old center has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in that 11-game stretch.