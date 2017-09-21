John Mitchell: Released from tryout
The Blackhawks released Mitchell from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.
Mitchell was always considered a long shot to win a spot on Chicago's roster, so there's no sense in giving him ice time that would be better spent on Chicago's crop of youngsters through the rest of training camp. The 32-year-old pivot may have played his last game in the NHL.
