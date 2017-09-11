Blackhawks' John Mitchell: Set for PTO with Chicago
Mitchell will participate in Chicago's upcoming training camp after agreeing to a professional tryout agreement, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
A five-time double-digit goal scorer at the NHL level, including from 2012-16 with Colorado, Mitchell had the worst season of his career in 2016-17, notching just three goals and seven points in 65 games. Unless Mitchell is able to rediscover his game over the course of training camp, it's nearly impossible to imagine him winning a roster spot over exciting young players like Tanner Kero and Vinnie Hinostroza.
