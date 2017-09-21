Mitchell secured a professional tryout agreement with Columbus on Thursday -- his second such deal of the summer.

Just hours after being let go from his tryout with Chicago, Mitchell found a new home with the Blue Jackets. With injuries and inexperience down the middle of their lineup, it should come as little surprise that the veteran is being brougth for a look. If he can't secure a permanent deal in Columbus, it seems likely Mitchell will have played his last NHL game.