Mitchell's stint with Columbus was short lived as he was released from his tryout Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Mitchell spent all of six days with the Blue Jackets, who may have just been trying to get insider information from his time with the rival Blackhawks. Unless he is willing to sign a minor-league deal or head overseas, the center may have to consider retiring at this point.

