John Mitchell: Looking for new team
Mitchell's stint with Columbus was short lived as he was released from his tryout Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Mitchell spent all of six days with the Blue Jackets, who may have just been trying to get insider information from his time with the rival Blackhawks. Unless he is willing to sign a minor-league deal or head overseas, the center may have to consider retiring at this point.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' John Mitchell: Signs second professional tryout•
-
John Mitchell: Released from tryout•
-
Blackhawks' John Mitchell: Set for PTO with Chicago•
-
Avalanche's John Mitchell: Posts first multi-point effort in 63 games•
-
Avalanche's John Mitchell: Adds assist in Friday's victory•
-
Avalanche's John Mitchell: No points in last 20 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...