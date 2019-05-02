Mitchell will end his playing career after two seasons in the DEL.

Mitchell put up solid numbers in Germany, tallying 70 points in 80 contests with Nuremberg Thomas and Munich. Selected in the fifth round of the 2003 NHL Draft, the 34-year-old spent nine years in the NHL with the Maple Leafs, Rangers and Avalanche, in which he played in 548 games and notched 70 goals, 107 assists and 822 hits.