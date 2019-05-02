John Mitchell: Hangs up skates
Mitchell will end his playing career after two seasons in the DEL.
Mitchell put up solid numbers in Germany, tallying 70 points in 80 contests with Nuremberg Thomas and Munich. Selected in the fifth round of the 2003 NHL Draft, the 34-year-old spent nine years in the NHL with the Maple Leafs, Rangers and Avalanche, in which he played in 548 games and notched 70 goals, 107 assists and 822 hits.
More News
-
John Mitchell: Looking for new team•
-
Blue Jackets' John Mitchell: Signs second professional tryout•
-
John Mitchell: Released from tryout•
-
Blackhawks' John Mitchell: Set for PTO with Chicago•
-
Avalanche's John Mitchell: Posts first multi-point effort in 63 games•
-
Avalanche's John Mitchell: Adds assist in Friday's victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...