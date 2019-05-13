Ramage inked a two-year contract with the Berlin Eisbaren (DEL) on Friday.

Ramage spent the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Binghamton, but was never able to earn a call-up from the Devils. The blueliner logged 384 contests in the AHL, in which he tallied 31 goals, 83 helpers and 385 PIM. The University of Wisconsin product will play overseas for the first time in his professional career and has probably appeared in his last NHL game.