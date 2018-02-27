Ramage was shipped out Monday along with Tyler Gaudet from Arizona to Nashville, while Pierre-Cedric Labrie and Trevor Murphy went the other way.

The 26-year-old has been bouncing around the league this year, and after being rostered by Columbus and Arizona, he'll now be under Nashville's jurisdiction. Ramage has been a career AHL player after graduating from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2012-13, appearing in 289 games and notching 80 points (19 goals, 61 assists), and will report to AHL Milwaukee.