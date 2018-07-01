Devils' John Ramage: Signs with Devils
Ramage signed a one-year. two-way deal with the Devils on Sunday.
The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level, but only $125,000 at the AHL level. The 27-year-old played for three different AHL teams last season, so he's been bouncing around. The son of former NHLer Rob Ramage has 83 points in 310 career NHL games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...