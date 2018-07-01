Ramage signed a one-year. two-way deal with the Devils on Sunday.

The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level, but only $125,000 at the AHL level. The 27-year-old played for three different AHL teams last season, so he's been bouncing around. The son of former NHLer Rob Ramage has 83 points in 310 career NHL games.

More News
Our Latest Stories