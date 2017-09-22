Blue Jackets' John Ramage: Suffers hamstring injury
Ramage injured his hamstring and is expected to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Clevelandreports.
Ramage failed to crack the game-day lineup for the Blue Jackets last season, instead spending the entire year with AHL Cleveland where he registered four goals and 21 helpers. The University of Wisconsin product has just two NHL contests under his belt and was likely a long shot for a spot on the 23-man roster. Once given the all clear, the 26-year-old will almost certainly be reassigned to the minors.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...