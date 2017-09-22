Ramage injured his hamstring and is expected to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Clevelandreports.

Ramage failed to crack the game-day lineup for the Blue Jackets last season, instead spending the entire year with AHL Cleveland where he registered four goals and 21 helpers. The University of Wisconsin product has just two NHL contests under his belt and was likely a long shot for a spot on the 23-man roster. Once given the all clear, the 26-year-old will almost certainly be reassigned to the minors.