Fleury agreed to a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Seattle on Sunday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Fleury was one of 22 restricted free agents who filed for salary arbitration Wednesday, but now a hearing won't be necessary. He picked up an assist, 13 blocked shots and 28 hits in 12 appearances with Seattle last season. Fleury is projected to occupy a depth spot for the Kraken again in 2023-24.