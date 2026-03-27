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Morrison was recalled from AHL Coachella on Friday.

Morrison was promoted under emergency conditions which would seem to indicate that neither Jared McCann (lower body) nor Ryan Winterton (personal) will be available versus the Sabres on Saturday. If Morrison does suit up, it would be his first taste of NHL action since 2023-24 when he logged four games with the Kraken.

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