Morrison scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Morrison had gone five games without a point prior to Saturday. He had mostly avoided cold stretches this season, and he's at 25 goals and 27 helpers through 54 appearances in his third year with the Firebirds. Morrison is not yet ready for a full-time NHL gig, but he's taken a noticeable step up in the AHL in 2025-26.