Kraken's Logan Morrison: Staying with Seattle

Morrison signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Kraken on Thursday.

Per Sound of Hockey, it's a two-way contract that will allow Morrison to avoid restricted free agency this summer. The 23-year-old will remain with Seattle either way after taking a big step forward in his third professional season. He had 29 goals, 32 assists and a plus-23 rating over 68 regular-season outings with AHL Coachella Valley, and he added six points in 12 playoff contests. Morrison could be given a look with the big club in 2026-27, but he hasn't seen NHL action since the 2023-24 campaign, when he suited up in four games.