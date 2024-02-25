Grubauer stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Grubauer entered the game early in the second period after Joey Daccord gave up four goals on 13 shots. With just four goals allows on 66 shots since he returned from a lower-body injury, Grubauer is making a case to turn the Kraken's crease into a timeshare. The 32-year-old is at 7-9-1 with a 2.99 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. The Kraken's next game is Monday at home versus the Bruins -- the only opponent Daccord has beaten in his last six outings.