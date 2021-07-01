Vasilevskiy turned aside 42 of 43 shots in a 3-1 win over Montreal in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Vasilevskiy was rock-solid between the pipes, allowing only a Nick Suzuki goal in the second period that deflected off a Tampa Bay stick in front. The 42 saves were the most Vasilevskiy has had to make all year, including the regular season, and the performance upped his postseason save percentage to an outstanding .939. He's undoubtedly on the shortest of short lists of playoff MVP candidates, along with teammates Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.