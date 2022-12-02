Cirelli (shoulder) is close to a return, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Cirelli has been out of action all season, but could be activated before Saturday's tilt against the Maple Leafs. Cirelli is on long-term injured reserve and the Lightning made a move Friday by putting Philippe Myers on waivers, in order to clear some salary cap room. Cirelli had 17 goals and 43 points in 76 games last season, including three goals and eight points on the power play.