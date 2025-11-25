Cirelli picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Tampa Bay's top line of Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov accounted for basically all of the team's offense on the night -- Emil Lilleberg got an assist on Hagel's first of two goals, but otherwise that trio recorded every one of the Bolts' points. Cirelli has produced back-to-back two-point performances as part of that unit, and on the season he's delivered nine goals and 16 points in 18 games