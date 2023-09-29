Alnefelt moves up the depth chart to the number two spot with Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) on the shelf for 8-to-10 weeks.

He has one NHL game of experience (2021-22), but performed well last season in the AHL. Alnefelt gave up five goals at even strength in Tuesday's loss to Carolina, so his preseason is off to a shaky start. Still, general manager Julien Brisbois has his hands tied with salary cap issues until opening day (Oct. 10) when he can move Vasilevskiy to LTIR. Alnefelt could use more reps at the AHL level, and the Bolts have limited options to replace him in their system. They could look at older, free agent veterans like Brian Elliott and Jaroslav Halak to ease the load once they have some salary flexibility.