Alnefelt was named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 29.

Alnefelt stopped 80-of-81 shots over two starts, including an AHL career high 51 in a 4-0 win at Providence. It was his second shutout of the season. Alnefelt is fourth in the AHL with a 2.20 GAA and second with a .929 save percentage. His record is 11-5-1 in 18 appearances. The 21-year-old's development is progressing well.