Crozier logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

The helper was Crozier's first point in four games since he returned from missing eight contests due to an undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old defenseman will continue to play regularly as the Lightning fill holes on the blue line, one of which reopened when Victor Hedman (undisclosed) left this contest early. Crozier has amassed four helpers, 21 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 12 outings while battling his own injury troubles this season.