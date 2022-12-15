Sergachev (undisclosed) is in doubt to face Columbus on Thursday. Coach Jon Cooper told reporters, "He is slightly banged up so he might not play tonight," per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

At this point, Sergachev should be considered a game-time decision at best given Cooper's statement. Offensively, the blueliner has been at peak form of late with 17 points in his last 14 contests, including nine power-play points. If Sergachev does miss out Thursday, it could mean an increased role for Nick Perbix or Cal Foote.