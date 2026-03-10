default-cbs-image
Sergachev (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Wild.

Sergachev was a game-time call again Tuesday, but he'll end up missing his fourth straight game. The 27-year-old seems to be close to returning, but it's unclear if he'll be able to shake off this injury in time to face the Blackhawks on Thursday.

