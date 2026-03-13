Sergachev notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Sergachev led the Mammoth with 26:31 of ice time in his return from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman had five points over six contests prior to the injury, and he'll look to get right back into form with new defense partner MacKenzie Weegar. Sergachev is at 10 goals, 33 helpers, 131 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 62 appearances.