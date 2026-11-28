Sergachev scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Predators.

The veteran blueliner slipped a shot through traffic and past Juuse Saros with just six seconds left in the first period, before having a hand in an Anders Lee tally late in the second. Sergachev had gotten onto the scoresheet in just two of the prior nine games, but his overall numbers on the season remain strong with seven goals and 25 points in 27 contests, including three goals and 10 assists on the power play.