Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Three points for Syracuse
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaffee scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Syracuse's 3-2 win over Laval on Saturday.
Chaffee had gone seven games without a goal, though he had six assists in that span. He's done a good job with nine goals and 17 helpers over 26 AHL outings this season. The 27-year-old will look to stay productive in hopes the Lightning will turn to him if they run thin at forward later in the campaign.
